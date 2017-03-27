It's a girl for "Gilmore Girls" star Jared Padalecki.

On March 27, Jared's wife, "Supernatural" star Genevieve Cortese, announced on Instagram that they had welcomed a daughter named Odette Elliott into the world.

Odette was actually born on March 17 according to the Instagram photo, but the couple kept the news to themselves for a bit.

"Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!! 👶💗," Genevieve wrote alongside the image that shows the newborn resting on mom's shoulder. Two monogrammed leather hearts hung from a blanket that read, "Odette 3.17.2017."

Jared and Genevieve are parents to sons Thomas Colton and Austin Shepherd.

On March 13, Jared revealed that their third baby would be a girl.

Tom and Shep can't wait for "Sissy" :) @nowandgen A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

A few months prior, during an appearance on "Live with Kelly," Jared said, announced that he and his wife were expecting, saying, "Father of two, about to be father of three in March."

The couple met on the set of "Supernatural" when she had a recurring role during the fourth season. They married in 2010.

Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP

"It was really special and unexpected," he's said of how they met. "The story I tell amongst my friends is that she wouldn't leave me alone. So finally I was like, 'Fine, I'll go on a date with you.'"

Deep down, though, the adorable couple knows that that wasn't exactly how it went down. In fact, Jared said that he would interrupt her while she read books and ask her out to lunch.

"I thought she was cute and smart and she would always read books," he told Kelly during his baby announcement. "It turned into hanging out, talking about traveling, and [then] turned into dinner."