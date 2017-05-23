Jason Aldean and his wife reveal gender of their baby...
A little country boy! Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, are expecting a boy, they revealed on social media.
The country star took to Instagram to first show an image of the couple holding balloons. One of the balloons said, "It's a boy," while the other said, "It's a girl."
"Today is the day..... whats it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal," he captioned the snap, seen by his 1.8 million followers.
Moments later the duo, along with Jason's two older daughters, Keely, 14, and Kendyl, 9, popped balloons to see if they were filled with blue or pink confetti. Upon seeing that it was blue confetti, the modern family screamed in excitement.
On May 8, Jason and his wife of two years announced that they were expecting after they posted different pictures at the same time.
Jason shared an image of them in the kitchen with a bun in the oven. "Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn't be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better," he wrote.
Brittany shared an image of them in the bedroom with Jason touching her belly. "This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep," she said. "This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!"
