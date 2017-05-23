A little country boy! Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, are expecting a boy, they revealed on social media.

The country star took to Instagram to first show an image of the couple holding balloons. One of the balloons said, "It's a boy," while the other said, "It's a girl."

today is the day..... whats it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

"Today is the day..... whats it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal," he captioned the snap, seen by his 1.8 million followers.

Moments later the duo, along with Jason's two older daughters, Keely, 14, and Kendyl, 9, popped balloons to see if they were filled with blue or pink confetti. Upon seeing that it was blue confetti, the modern family screamed in excitement.

its a......... A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

On May 8, Jason and his wife of two years announced that they were expecting after they posted different pictures at the same time.

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Jason shared an image of them in the kitchen with a bun in the oven. "Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn't be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better," he wrote.

Brittany shared an image of them in the bedroom with Jason touching her belly. "This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep," she said. "This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!"