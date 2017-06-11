It's every traveler's nightmare.

And on Aug. 10, it happened to Jennifer Lawrence.

Both engines on the actress's private plane went out, forcing pilots to make an emergency landing, E! News reported.

Thankfully, J.Law's plane successfully touched down in Buffalo, New York.

The actress is fine now, her rep confirmed to E!, but it sounds like things got pretty scary while she was in the air.

Jennifer had been in her home state of Kentucky visiting family before she boarded a private plane in Louisville.

A source told E! News that while the aircraft was at 31,000 feet, the first engine failed.

After the pilots initiated an emergency landing, the other engine failed.

E! adds that emergency vehicles greeted the aircraft on the runway once the plane touched down.

She's not the only celebrity in recent years to experience a frightening emergency landing while in a private plane.

In December 2015, Morgan Freeman's private plane, which was heading from his home in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to Houston, blew a tire during takeoff and had to make an emergency landing 36 miles north.

"Sometimes things don't go as planned and a tire blew on take-off, which caused other problems," Morgan said in statement obtained by E! at the time. "But thanks to my excellent pilot Jimmy Hobson, we landed safely without a scratch." He added, "I cannot say the same about my plane."

Harrison Ford, of course, famously survived a plane crash in 2015. He suffered severe facial and scalp lacerations when he crash-landed his two-seater vintage aircraft on a Los Angeles-area golf course.

And it wasn't his first rodeo: In 1999, the actor crashed a helicopter while flying over a lake in Ventura County, California, during a training flight with an instructor.