In mid-January, Johnny Depp filed a $25 million lawsuit against his former managers, allegedly fraud. Now, though, those managers have filed a countersuit in Los Angeles Superior Court claiming Johnny spends $2 million a month and can't afford his life.

According to The Wrap, the court filing is pretty explosive and alleges that Johnny lives lavishly and spends $30,000 a month on "expensive wine that [Depp] had flown to him around the world for his personal consumption."

"[T]hroughout the entire 17-year period that [The Mandel Group] represented Depp, Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford," the cross-complaint read.

Johnny, court papers said, spent $75 million on 14 residences throughout the world. He also put down $18 million to buy and renovate a 150-foot yacht. The papers said he also dished out $10 million over the years to friends, family and a few of his employees.

The management group "regularly and repeatedly advised and warned Depp … that Depp's wanton spending could not be maintained and jeopardized his financial future," court papers read.

Johnny, the legal docs say, wouldn't heed these warnings, but instead cursed and demanded the management company figure it out.

The filing comes after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor finalized a contentious divorce with Amber Heard.

Johnny sued the The Mandel Group earlier this month and accused his former managers of "self-dealing and gross misconduct." He claimed the company took a 5 percent commission of his income regardless of whether he actually received any income himself.

He argued that the commission paid to TMG was "exorbitant, excessive, and far outstripped the actual value of services TMG would be performing for Mr. Depp."

In a statement to The Wrap, TMG said it protected the actor from humiliation when he couldn't afford to pay his bill before.

"Johnny Depp alone was solely responsible for his extravagant spending. Over 17 years, The Management Group (TMG) did everything possible to protect the actor from himself. In fact, when Depp's bank demanded repayment of a multi-million-dollar loan and Depp didn't have the money, the company loaned it to him so that he would avoid a humiliating financial crisis.

"Over 30 years, TMG has never been sued by a client. The only reason Depp filed this lawsuit was to interfere with TMG's ongoing efforts to be repaid on the loan they had made to bail him out. TMG worked day and night to professionally manage Depp's business affairs, adhering to the highest standards."