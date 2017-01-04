Jonathan Rhys Meyers is officially a dad. In fact, he's held that title for several weeks, but he and his fiancée kept the birth under wraps.

E! News reported that the "Dracula" actor and Mara Lane welcomed their first child into the world, a baby boy named Wolf Rhys Meyers, on Dec. 15, 2016. The birth occurred in the couple's home, and Wolf was delivered by a midwife.

It's rather fitting that the birth was somewhat of a secret, as Mara's pregnancy wasn't even known publicly until mid-December, which turned out to be a few days before the baby was born.

On Dec. 11, Mara posted several images to Instagram to announce the news. At the time, her baby bump was very pronounced.

#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord 🙏🏻🙌🏻😇 #SantaBelly 🙊😂 A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:12pm PST

"#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord 🙏🙌😇 #SantaBelly 🙊😂," she captioned a photo of her comparing belly's to Santa Claus.

As if that wasn't enough, she later shared a few more images, both of which show her quite far along in the pregnancy. In one image of her in a hammock, she donned a floral dress, while smiling for the camera.

My official pregnancy dress. I have worn this 1-2x a week every week for past 5 months. It was 3 euros in a charity shop in Ireland 🙊😂 I love #recycled clothes. #Recycledclothes #antislavery #recycledclothing over fast fashion any day for me 😇 T on the other hand ... #megaprincess owns collars and leashes more than I am embarrassed to say 😐#fathersdogter 🐾 A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:40pm PST

"My official pregnancy dress. I have worn this 1-2x a week every week for past 5 months. It was 3 euros in a charity shop in Ireland 🙊😂," she said. "I love #recycled clothes. #Recycledclothes #antislavery #recycledclothing over fast fashion any day for me 😇 T on the other hand ... #megaprincess owns collars and leashes more than I am."

She then shared an image of her in a purple dress next to a Christmas tree. Again, she showed that her pregnancy was very far along.

Our other official prego wego dress. Found in #Amsterdam #Noordermarkt for 15 euros 🙋🏻 yes please. Every other day I dunno as I have other dresses but Baby likes these ones ... is super conscious, connected & aware. Has not let me eat much meat entire pregnancy either ... has me thinking about things I'd rather live in ignorance to. #speciesism waat just stap 😩🙈 😇👽🦄 angel alien baby about to rock my world I already know 🙄 #thankful for my soon to be best teacher and friend 🤔😍😐 A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:58pm PST

"Our other official prego wego dress. Found in #Amsterdam #Noordermarkt for 15 euros 🙋 yes pleasem" she said. "Every other day I dunno as I have other dresses but Baby likes these ones ... is super conscious, connected & aware. Has not let me eat much meat entire pregnancy either ... has me thinking about things I'd rather live in ignorance to. #speciesism waat just stap 😩🙈 😇👽 angel alien baby about to rock my world I already know #thankful for my soon to be best teacher and friend 😍😐."