Jonathan Rhys Meyers is officially a dad. In fact, he's held that title for several weeks, but he and his fiancΓ©e kept the birth under wraps.

E! News reported that the "Dracula" actor and Mara Lane welcomed their first child into the world, a baby boy named Wolf Rhys Meyers, on Dec. 15, 2016. The birth occurred in the couple's home, and Wolf was delivered by a midwife.

It's rather fitting that the birth was somewhat of a secret, as Mara's pregnancy wasn't even known publicly until mid-December, which turned out to be a few days before the baby was born.

On Dec. 11, Mara posted several images to Instagram to announce the news. At the time, her baby bump was very pronounced.

#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™ŒπŸ»πŸ˜‡ #SantaBelly πŸ™ŠπŸ˜‚ A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:12pm PST

"#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord πŸ™πŸ™ŒπŸ˜‡ #SantaBelly πŸ™ŠπŸ˜‚," she captioned a photo of her comparing belly's to Santa Claus.

As if that wasn't enough, she later shared a few more images, both of which show her quite far along in the pregnancy. In one image of her in a hammock, she donned a floral dress, while smiling for the camera.

My official pregnancy dress. I have worn this 1-2x a week every week for past 5 months. It was 3 euros in a charity shop in Ireland πŸ™ŠπŸ˜‚ I love #recycled clothes. #Recycledclothes #antislavery #recycledclothing over fast fashion any day for me πŸ˜‡ T on the other hand ... #megaprincess owns collars and leashes more than I am embarrassed to say 😐#fathersdogter 🐾 A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:40pm PST

"My official pregnancy dress. I have worn this 1-2x a week every week for past 5 months. It was 3 euros in a charity shop in Ireland πŸ™ŠπŸ˜‚," she said. "I love #recycled clothes. #Recycledclothes #antislavery #recycledclothing over fast fashion any day for me πŸ˜‡ T on the other hand ... #megaprincess owns collars and leashes more than I am."

She then shared an image of her in a purple dress next to a Christmas tree. Again, she showed that her pregnancy was very far along.

Our other official prego wego dress. Found in #Amsterdam #Noordermarkt for 15 euros πŸ™‹πŸ» yes please. Every other day I dunno as I have other dresses but Baby likes these ones ... is super conscious, connected & aware. Has not let me eat much meat entire pregnancy either ... has me thinking about things I'd rather live in ignorance to. #speciesism waat just stap πŸ˜©πŸ™ˆ πŸ˜‡πŸ‘½πŸ¦„ angel alien baby about to rock my world I already know πŸ™„ #thankful for my soon to be best teacher and friend πŸ€”πŸ˜πŸ˜ A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:58pm PST

"Our other official prego wego dress. Found in #Amsterdam #Noordermarkt for 15 euros πŸ™‹ yes pleasem" she said. "Every other day I dunno as I have other dresses but Baby likes these ones ... is super conscious, connected & aware. Has not let me eat much meat entire pregnancy either ... has me thinking about things I'd rather live in ignorance to. #speciesism waat just stap πŸ˜©πŸ™ˆ πŸ˜‡πŸ‘½ angel alien baby about to rock my world I already know #thankful for my soon to be best teacher and friend 😍😐."