Justin Bieber has been named the suspect in an assault that occurred last June in Cleveland.

No charges have been filed.

According to TMZ, a man alleges that The Biebs grabbed his sunglasses in a hotel in downtown Cleveland. The guy says he took a picture of Justin with the shades, which sent the singer into a rage. He says Justin's crew also got involved in the ruckus.

The alleged victim says he went to the hospital with various injuries, including a concussion.

He claimed that he's been trying to settle with Justin since last June, but isn't getting anywhere with that, so he filed a police report.

The incident went down while Justin was in Cleveland for the NBA Finals last year.

Video of the fight, obtained by TMZ via Snapchat, showed a large man and Justin face-to-face in a heated conversation. At one point, the man appears to lightly smack Justin on the head and the "Sorry" singer loses his cool, unleashing a right handed fist at the man's face.

The man in the video is much, much larger than Justin.

The two scuffled and Justin is wrestled to the ground. Several people tried to jump in to either help the singer or attempt the break it up. The fight, which occurred around 11 pm, didn't seem to last long, but it was violent during its short shelf life.

As word and video of the fight filtered out last year, Justin took to social media to reassure his fans that he was fine... And, he did it in the most Justin Bieber way possible.

In a shirtless selfie centered on his face, he captioned the snap, "Not a scratch on this pretty boy."