A random dinner-goer seems to have captured evidence of the long-rumored Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx romance, something media outlets haven't been able to do for years.

A dark photo was posted to the fameolousent_ Instagram account on April 3 that clearly shows the actress at dinner with a man that certainly appears to be Jamie.

"Look who I spotted on a date night 💅 @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today," the caption read.

"Look who I spotted on a date night 💅 @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today," the caption read.

The image shows the back of a man who absolutely resembles Jamie, but his face isn't seen. The man wears dark sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. However, in an Instagram post that Jamie shared from the same night, he was pictured in a very, very similar hat and glasses to that of the man in the snap with Katie (in other words, you can do the math).

#jetluxlife✈️ #globalexpress...back in Budapest #moviegrind #hood #babydriver June 28th #backonmyfunnyshit A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

For nearly four years, Jamie and Katie have been linked, but have long denied that they were together.

The two were first spotted dancing together in August 2013 at a party in New York. Since then, they've been rumored to have taken part in a ton of secret rendezvous. In 2014, the New York Post said she flew private (as to not draw attention) to California to stay with Jamie at his home around the Grammys. They also reportedly hooked up during Super Bowl weekend in 2014 but appeared separately at the game. A New Year's meet-up in Miami was also rumored.

Fast forward to 2015, where it was revealed that Katie says those three magic words to him -- you know them: "I love you." She also reportedly wore a disguise to meet up with him in secret in Los Angeles, Us Weekly reported.

"Oh come on, you guys have been trying to get that to stick for three years," Jamie responded to a paparazzo's question about how things were going with Katie in 2015, saying the two were "just friends."

In June 2016, Jamie's pal, former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Claudia Jordan, seemed to confirm the relationship on the Allegedly podcast.

"[He's a] good friend of mine. He is very happy with her," Claudia said when asked about the status of Jamie's romance with Katie. "I like that he seems very happy."

However, less than 24 hours after making the comments, Claudia backtracked and said she "misspoke."

"I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I've never seen them together, he's never told me he's dating her."

In September 2016, another fascinating report emerged on Radar's website claiming that the reason Katie and Jamie had kept things so quiet is because there's a clause in Katie and Tom Cruise's divorce decree stating that she can't publicly date anyone until five years after the end of the marriage.

For the record: Tom and Katie's divorced was finalized on August 21, 2012. Just saying...