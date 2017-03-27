Katy Perry is making the most of single life, and it sounds like she had a little innocent fun with another Hollywood star over the weekend.

On March 25, Katy attended Elton's John's 70th birthday party in Los Angeles, where, according to Hollywood Life, she was "totally flirting" with Ryan Phillippe.

A source told the celebrity outlet, "[Katy] was totally giggling and at one point he had his hand on her knee. Then he took off but came back later for more flirting."

The flirty evening started, the source said, after Ryan make the first move.

"They were seated at separate tables but he made his way over to her and sat down next to her," a source said.

Elton's bash was loaded with top-notch Hollywood talent, including Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Heidi Klum. Katy donned a cleavage-baring black dress, which was paired with fishnet stockings.

The fun-flirty evening comes a few days after Katy's ex John Mayer revealed he still pines over her, even though they split in February 2014. In an interview with the New York Times on March 23, John was asked if his new song "Still Feel Like Your Man" was about the "Firework" singer.

"Who else would I be thinking about?" he said.

John told the Times that writing the song about Katy was "a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people."

Late last month, reps confirmed that Katy and Orlando Bloom, her boyfriend of a year, had split.

"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand," their joint statement read, "we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."