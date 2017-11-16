It's been quite a week for Keegan-Michael Key on the personal front -- First, he announced that he is engaged to director and producer Elisa Pugliese, and now reports indicate he's settled his divorce from his first wife, Cynthia Blaise.

When it comes to the latter, he's shelling out a lot of money.

TMZ obtained court documents that indicated the actor and Cynthia have finalized their divorce. As part of the split, he will divvy out $34,000 a month in spousal support. Additionally, he'll have to toss in 21 percent of his gross annual income on anything he earns above $2.153 million. The number is capped off at $700,000 per year.

But wait, there's more. The funny man also has to write his ex a check for $655,000 to even out their division of assets, TMZ said. Court documents indicate that Cynthia will keep a car and a timeshare in Mexico. Key, on the other hand, keeps several banks accounts and a Tesla car.

Key filed for divorce in early 2016 after nearly 18 years of marriage.

In court documents filed earlier this year, Cynthia claimed that she was suffering from severe depression, anxiety, hair and weight loss and PTSD because of the split. She added that she's fallen on hard times financially, too, but made a point of stressing that she supported him early on in their marriage.

The finalization couldn't come at a better time for Key, as he announced on Nov. 14 that he is engaged to Elisa.

"She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place," he wrote in his engagement announcement on Twitter. "I'm the luckiest man ever. She said yes!"