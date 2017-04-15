Not long ago, strangers on the internet ruined a perfectly harmless moment that Kelly Clarkson shared on Instagram.

Kelly posted a picture of her her daughter, River Rose, 2, experiencing her first snack with Nutella on it.

"River's first Nutella experience. It should have been via crepe but toast was easier 😜 #nutellagoodness #australiagoodness" she posted on April 9.

But what started out as an innocent moment, quickly escalated in the comments section.

Fans of the singer started to flood her Instagram post with comments about how unhealthy and bad Nutella is for everyone -- especially children -- and accused Kelly or being a bad parent.

Instead of responding to the haters, the 34-year-old singer remained mum on the matter until she posted another sweet picture later in the week.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little boy!! #RemyB#BlackstockCampgrounds #ILoveHim 😊," Kelly posted on Instagram on April 13.

Clearly, Kelly didn't worry about all the comments accusing her of bad parenting and instead decided to focus her energies on having a great birthday for her son, Remington, who just turned 1.

From the looks of it ... the cute birthday boy had a wonderfully sweet day!