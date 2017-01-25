When "Cosby Show" alum Keshia Knight Pulliam welcomed a daughter on Jan. 23, the baby's father, Ed Hartwell, was nowhere in sight, nor was he given a heads up.

In fact, Ed found out from his lawyer that he was a new dad.

"He didn't get a call or anything," a source told Page Six. "Ed basically found out at the same time as the rest of the world."

Keshia announced the birth on Instagram with a photo of her little one's feet, but she made no mention of Ed, who, the source said, didn't find out he was a father again until Keshia was already home from the hospital.

"Ella Grace has arrived!!!," she wrote to her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The bad blood between the actress and Ed is palpable and she once even wanted her estranged ex to be locked up for refusing to take a paternity test.

Keshia, who played the lovable Rudy Huxtable, married Ed on New Year's Day of 2016, just a few days after they became engaged. Seven months later, she announced her pregnancy news on Instagram, holding up a cupcake with pink frosting.

However, a week later, Ed filed for divorce.

"Right now, the only thing I want is a paternity test for the baby," he told TheYBF at the time, indicating he felt she'd been unfaithful.

An insider told People magazine that he found the timing of his wife's pregnancy strange given that they've been "in a very tough spot in their relationship."

"It's just that he had told her he wanted to wait before having a baby and things got really bad between them and then she pops up pregnant," the source said.

That could be why Ed's divorce filing specified that one of the couple's irreconcilable differences involved "constant disagreements on life changing decisions that couples typically make together."

Ed already has a 9-year-old son, Ed Jr., with his ex-wife, former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Lisa Wu."