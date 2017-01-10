During a magazine interview in 2015, Khloe Kardashian said she always felt like "chubby" growing up. In late 2016, she wondered how she was always the "chunky" sister.

Well, based on her body today, those days look like an eternity ago.

For the past week, the reality TV star has been sharing side-by-sides of herself on Instagram to promote the premiere of "Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian," which shows Khloe helping others get in shape. The Instagram images all show a recent photo of Khloe looking fit next to one of her from several years ago.

"Thank you for the opportunity to allow me to help those who feel lost and silenced by their pasts," she captioned one side by side on Monday. "You are not alone and together we will get our happy and healthy back!! Revenge body is deeper than a physical transformation. It is a spiritual and emotional transformation. The physical part is a bonus! 😉 God bless you!!"

Khloe has said in the past few years that she lost about 40 pounds during her body transformation. Yes, her revenge body is fierce.

"If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would've laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can't see myself ever stopping!," she wrote of one image.

"I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can't let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better! I can't believe how far I have come! I almost can't believe that was me! If you've lost your motivation don't beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities.

"By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you're trying to achieve, you're way more likely to succeed. My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone. On my terms and on my timeline! Cheers to us becoming better than we were yesterday! #RevengeBody."

Khloe certainly practices what she preaches. She's often seen at the gym, and she also frequently shares fitness tips on her app and during media interviews.

The "chunky" sister is a distant memory.