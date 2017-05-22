Sometimes Khloe Kardashian has just gotta live fast.

The reality TV star has made a name for herself as a workout warrior and healthy eater, both of which have helped her shed 40 pounds off her frame over the years. But she knows you can't always be healthy, and sometimes fast food options are all you've got at your disposal.

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WEN

On May 22, she took to her website to detail her go-to fast good picks if she's stuck in a pickle. She titled the post "My Fast-Food Survival Guide." Her post specifically targets McDonalds, KFC and Taco Bell.

"Even though clean eating is my M.O., sometimes I find myself in situations where there just isn't an avocado smoothie or quinoa salad on the menu. I'm looking at you, desert road trips and never-ending airport delays!" she said. "But don't panic, dolls. When your only options are the Golden Arches or Colonel Sanders, you don't have to throw your whole diet out the window Koko's got you covered with the healthiest options under 500 calories at the most popular fast-food joints."

WCP/Javiles/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

The "Revenge Body" star says she opts for the Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich at McDonalds.

"Keep your portion control in check at Mickey D's, and you'll have half the battle won. Skip the fries and soda, and most def do NOT supersize it!" she said. "This sandwich is relatively low in calories and scores high on the protein scale, which should keep you feeling more full for longer."

She gets her Taco Bell fix by chowing on the Fresco Soft Tacos with shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.

"The boss move here is to order from the Fresco menu," she said. "All the items are flavored with super flavorful low-calorie, fat-free pico de gallo. In general, steer clear of anything smothered, supreme, wrapped in a Dorito, or XXL-sized and you'll be just fine!"

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images North America

When all she has at her disposal is Colonel Sanders, she goes with the Kentucky Grilled Chicken Breast with Sweet Kernel Corn and Green Beans.

"This combo is high in lean protein and even provides vitamins A, C and E from the veggie sides. I promise it's still 'finger-lickin' good' -- and at just 310 calories you won't break the bank!" she said.

All this talk about food... Is it lunchtime yet?