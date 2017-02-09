There's no being cavalier about it, Khloe Kardashian is in love with her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the two have reportedly been talking about tying the knot.

"They've talked about getting married," a source told Us Weekly. A second source said, "She'd be happy about an engagement."

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has been dating the Cleveland Cavaliers star for five months. In December, she fended off engagement rumors after she was seen rocking a diamond on her left hand on Snapchat -- the rumors circulated around the same time she finalized her divorce from former NBA player Lamar Odom.

Perhaps that ring Snap was a sign of things to come.

"Tristan is unbelievably good to her," a third source told Us, praising the connection she and Tristan have, one that "Khloe didn't think she was ever going to have again after Lamar... The family loves Tristan and wants to see this work."

Since they began dating, Khloe and Tristan often shared images of each other on social media.

In December, the Good American Jeans co-founder shared an image of them wearing matching outfits with Tristan kissing her on top of the head. She captioned the image with a heart emoji and the word "him."

Usually an open book about her relationships, Khloe told "Extra" recently that she hopes that Tristan is the one for her.

"I think that's why we are in relationships — to find the one," she said. "And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he's, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell."

Last October, just more than a month into their relationship, Khloe opened up about what she and Tristan like to do together during their downtime.

"I'm a homebody, so for me it's just, like, chill and watching TV and having a drink. It's like intimate one-on-one time. … I'm more of an at-home person," she told Us Weekly. "[We like to] just chill at home. That's really what we do, mellow. We're not that exciting. I feel like people think I'm, like, wild and, like, hanging from chandeliers."