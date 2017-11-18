Reality star Kim Kardashian and assistant/friend Stephanie Shepherd have split after four years - professionally, it seems.

Multiple sources have confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly that Kardashian West and Shepherd are no longer working together.

"They just agreed their working relationship was no longer working," an insider has told Us. "Steph is still a part of Kim and her family's life - she went to Kim's birthday dinner and Kendall's birthday party. There isn't bad blood there. They still hang out and are friends, but they have gone their separate ways and are not working together anymore."

However the Us source added that Kim relieved Shepherd of her duties a few weeks ago, explaining that "it's been a downward spiral" once Stephanie was profiled in Refinery29's celeb inner circle series back in May 2017.

Even more the source added, "Other stuff happened on top of that that left a bad taste in Kim's mouth."

On an Oct. 29 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," chinks in the pair's working relationship began showing when Kardashian revealed how she felt her sister Kourtney's friendship with Shepherd was unprofessional.

"Just a heads up, we were talking and she was saying that she didn't know what she wanted to do in life," Kourtney tells Kim about Shepherd while the cameras are roling. "She feels, like, maybe she's in a place in life where she's unfulfilled, job-wise."

Visibly displeased by this, Kim confesses, "I do think it's, like, inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me," adding, "I mean, don't you think that's just, like, a little bit unprofessional? That's like a convo she should have with me."