Kim Kardashian West is ready to talk about that fateful night in Paris.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star spoke with a judge in her robbery case in New York City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, nearly four months after it happened.

According to TMZ, the judge and attorneys in her Paris robbery case traveled to New York to get the details of that night. Authorities really want Kim to identify the men who broke into her apartment.

In France, judges in criminal cases are allowed to travel to alleged victims and interview them, especially in high-profile cases. Under law, Kim will not be required to undergo cross-examination, the website said.

Us Weekly reports that Kim will actually be answering questions for two days about the Oct. 3, 2016 incident in which she was gagged, bound and held at gunpoint. Thieves stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

"They have a lot of evidence that's not out there in the media," a source told Us. "Kim is anxious to get this behind her but remains appreciative to the French authorities who have been really thorough and she's happy justice is going to be served."

Kim bought along her two children -- North, 3, and Saint, 13 months -- but her husband, Kanye West, didn't come because she reportedly felt it would be too hard on him.

Kim previously spoke about the robbery with police after it happened. The French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche also published her police statement.

"I heard a noise at the door, like, footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there, but no one answered," the purportedly said. "I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Then, beyond the sliding doors, I saw two people arrive with the gentleman from reception, and he was tied up. Both men were hooded, one had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with 'police' on it. The second man had the same 'police' clothes, but did not have any ski mask. … It was the one with the ski mask who stayed with me."

In January, Paris police arrested 17 people in regards to the robbery, charging 10 of them.

Kim will also spoke about the incident on her E! reality show, which will air in March. In January, a promo clip was released in which the reality TV star said she remembered thinking, "They're going to shoot me in the back."