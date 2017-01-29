It's a battle of the reality stars!

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images; Kristina Bumphrey / Starpix / REX / Shutterstock / .

Though Kim Kardashian West isn't exactly known for being a leader on political issues, on Jan. 28, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took a stand on former "The Celebrity Apprentice" host-turned-president Donald Trump's polarizing new ban on immigrants and refugees from predominantly Muslim countries.

And her post might surprise you.

One day after President Trump signed an executive order banning millions of people from entering the country -- a move a federal judge has since temporarily blocked amid widespread protests -- Kim shared some fascinating numbers on Twitter in a post captioned simply, "Statictics."

The graphic, reportedly screen-grabbed from one generated by the CDC, breaks down the number of Americans who, in the last decade, have been killed by Islamic jihadist immigrants as well as lawnmowers, far right-wing terrorists, armed toddlers, lightning, busses and more, ending with the number of Americans shot and killed by another American.

According to Kim's post -- which was also clearly a commentary on gun violence -- Islamic jihadist immigrants were responsible for two murders per year while 11,737 Americans used guns to kill other Americans.

Kim tweeted while on vacation with her extended family in Costa Rica, where they had, until Saturday night, been making headlines for their PDA, skimpy outfits and bikini bodies.

Kim also retweeted a headline-making post from actor Kal Penn that read, "To the dude who said I don't belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name," along with the link to donate to his Crowdrise fundraiser for the International Rescue Committee.

Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian -- who's also on vacation with the family -- also weighed in with some supportive anti-ban retweets as well as a message reading, "All of this in the news today breaks my heart."

Kim was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton during the most recent presidential election, while husband Kanye West came out in support of Trump following his victory, admitting he hadn't voted in the election but that Donald would have won his vote.

Kanye also made headlines when he met with the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York City on Dec. 13 "to discuss multicultural issues," the rapper later explained on Twitter, adding, "These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago."

While some media reports claimed Kim was upset with Kanye, a source told Us Weekly that Kim "respects her husband" and "knew Kanye was coming on this trip [and would meet Trump]. She's not surprised by this. Kim knew that Kanye supported Trump before this. Kim and Kanye definitely differ on their opinions -- obviously, she voted for Hillary."