Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared an image of her 4-year-old son as he continues to recover from eye surgery following a dog bite.

In the image, posted on May 9, little Nash Biermann's left eye is swollen, bruised and stitched up. A small bandage can be seen near the bridge of his nose.

"Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye," the reality TV star wrote. "Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good!"

She continued, "We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened! So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn't go unnoticed. THANK YOU 💋 Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade ❤️ #IBelieveInAngels #GodIsSoGood."

In late April, Kash was rushed to the hospital after he was bitten near his eye by a dog.

"The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare," Kim wrote on Instagram on April 23, explaining that Kash had "very traumatic injuries... I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life."

Kim kept all her fans in the loop with social media updates while he was in the hospital.

Kash was released from the hospital on April 24.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

On May 7, Kim told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that Kash is "doing awesome."

"He's doing great," she said. "He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest we can fix."