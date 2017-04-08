Conscious uncoupling at its finest!

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram to show off just how well she gets along with ex Scott Disick. The former couple posed for a cute selfie in front of a beautiful landscape with the caption, "MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills."

The duo, who are parents to son Mason, 7, daughter Penelope, 4, and son Reign, 2, are on a Hawaiian family vacation, despite not currently being a couple.

Both Kourtney and Scott have been sharing family photos on Instagram while enjoying time in Hawaii, including this photo of Kourtney with sons Mason and Reign.

Scott posted a sweet snap of all three children posed in front of a window which he captioned simply, "Life."

The on-again, off-again pair officially ended things back in July 2015, but make headlines about possible reconciliations often due to their close friendship. The two often pop up on each other's social media accounts, like this post back in January 2017, leading fans to assume they might be getting back together.

Though they were never married, Kourtney and Scott were together for nine years before their big split.

For the sake of their three kids, the former couple have kept things very civil. Scott is still a cast member on Kourtney's family's reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and is still considered part of the big family.

Most recently in January 2017 he tagged along on a Kardashian family vacation to Costa Rica, but made headlines for fleeing to Miami shortly after and being photographed getting cozy with multiple models.

Kourtney has not been shy about her disapproval of Scott's partying ways, but that doesn't seem to interfere with their ability to stay friendly for the children.