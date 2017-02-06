There's room for all if us! Kylie Minogue won her legal battle against Kylie Jenner after the reality TV star tried to trademark her first name.

1n 2015, Jenner applied to trademark the name Kylie in the United States. Kylie Minogue, though, had other ideas, and so did the Trademark office.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday, Feb. 6 that the United States' Patent and Trademark Office denied the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's request.

Jenner has reportedly already filed an appeal.

Attorneys for Minogue had argued and shaded the 19-year-old by saying she is merely "a secondary reality television personality," and shouldn't be able trademark the name. Minogue, her attorneys said, is an "internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as 'Kylie.'"

Citing the potential for brand "dilution" and consumer confusion, Minogue, who owns trademarks on "Kylie Minogue darling," "Lucky - the Kylie Minogue musical" and "Kylie Minogue," filed two oppositions this month to Jenner's 2015 trademark request.

Jenner wanted to use the name for her clothing and beauty lines.

Neither of the Kylie's have publicly commented on the news.

It's been a strange week for the "Can't Get You Out of My Head" singer. On Feb. 3, she announced on the Instagram that she and Joshua Sasse had split and called off their engagement.

"#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways," she captioned a skyline photo. "We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises."

Minogue and Joshua got engaged to her man in February 2016. The romance between them had been fast and furious. They met on the set of "Galavant" in September 2015 and started dating two months later.