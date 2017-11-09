The Los Angeles Police Department will no longer investigate Corey Feldman's childhood sexual abuse claims.

An LAPD spokesperson told E! News, "The alleged accordance is out of statue and Robbery/Homicide have no avenues to pursue the case."

The actor claimed that he told the Santa Barbara, Calif., police about the abuse in 1993 but they did nothing. He is currently trying to raise $10 million to produce a film about the abuse, in which he will name all of his alleged abusers -- he's already named two. Some have criticized him for wanting to produce a film rather than just naming the alleged abusers, and many of those same people have balked at the $10 million price.

"MAYBE NOW U WILL #BELIEVE ME WHEN I SAY I NEED 2 DO IT MY WAY," he tweeted after it was announced the LAPD wasn't going to pursue the case.

Earlier in the week, the former "Goonies" star seemed hopeful that something may be done.

"IMPORTANT CAMPAIGN UPD8: I JUST COMPLETED A FORMAL SIT DOWN INTERVIEW W @LAPDHQ SPECIAL DIVISION, & GAVE THEM ALL THE INFO I KNOW! THIS WAS OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES, AS SBPD NEVER FOLLOWED UP BACK IN 1993, & HAS NO RECORD OF MY COMPLAINTS," he tweeted on Nov. 6. "THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP, IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY!"

Along with his tweets, he also added a link to fund his film, which is well short of the $10 million goal.

Corey said he and his late pal Corey Haim suffered abuse at the hands of a Hollywood pedophile ring for years.

Corey has one high-profile actress in his corner in Jessica Chastain.

On Nov. 4, she tweeted him, writing, "You are supported and loved. Thank you for sharing your story. 🌻"

He wrote, "Thank U Jessica! It means a lot. I do feel quite alone as silence amongst mainstream Hollywood is deafening. God Bless U! #PRESERVEINNOCENCE"

Her response: "Of course sweetheart! My heart breaks for what you've been through. We will work to create a safe place for all ♥."