If you think Leah Remini is done with her attacks on the Church of Scientology, think again.

The actress and former Scientologist told The Hollywood Reporter that taking down the church is her "passion."

Lauren/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Since breaking from the controversial church in July 2013, she has written a viscous book about Scientology and produced a show called "Scientology and the Aftermath" on A&E -- which paints the religion in a negative light.

"The Church of Scientology has been in the news, but more so for fodder and a headline," she said. "What we are trying to do is show that this is a real thing that's tearing families apart. People really had no idea."

She continued, "It was like, 'Oh, this is that crazy thing where Tom Cruise is jumping on a couch and everybody believes in aliens?' I think that worked for a very long time to sell headlines. But we're showing how a person actually can get there, and that's what's resonating. Also, we're standing up to a bully and, in a culture where people are feeling apathetic, we're representing a group of courageous people who are saying, 'No, I'm going to do something about it.'"

Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

When she began her assault on her former religion, she said her camp was not onboard.

"Everybody on my team told me not to. They want me to be an actress," she told THR. "They don't want me to be known as somebody who does a show about Scientology. I'm like, 'What am I going to do? Not do it? This is my passion.'"

Rex USA

Her A&E show, in which she talks to former church members, was renewed for a second season.

"It's not me, that's the thing...I'm telling their stories," she said. "When we leave, they go back to their regular lives, and they are the ones the church goes after. When we air a show, I go, 'Just know, within minutes your daughter is going to be saying horrific things about you on the church hate website.' Literally every single person who has done a story about Scientology has a hate website on them."

Leah has been on the receiving end of that hate for years now, but that doesn't dissuade her.

"Don't misunderstand me," she said. "People who know me know that I have a very big mouth, and I have been that way since I was a kid...But I never want to give the organization of Scientology the idea that anybody is scared of them. We are not. And the more they react in the way that they do, it makes me think we're doing the right thing."