Last fall, Liev Schreiber split with his longtime love Naomi Watts, but it looks he may rebounding just fine with Gerard Butler's ex.

The DailyMail.com published photos of Liev with Morgan Brown, who has dated Gerard off and on for three years. The duo was seen walking around the Brentwood area of Los Angeles this week with their arms around each other.

WENN.com

Before the walk, they were also seen at a coffee shop together, appearing happy with each other's company.

But, a source told The DailyMail.com that the two are simply friends and have been for years, despite their seemingly cozy relationship .

"Their relationship is platonic," the source said.

Morgan, a former model and interior designer, and Gerard haven't been pictured together since March 30.

Gigi Iorio / Splash News / Splash News

Since splitting from Naomi after an 11-year relationship and two children together, the former couple has maintained a very amicable relationship.

David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

In an interview with Vogue Australia for its June issue, Naomi praised her ex.

"He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other," she said.

Noami, who says she's single and co-parenting, said, "Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and hope to keep moving forward in that way."

Jason Merritt / Getty Images North America

In a separate interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph, she touched on the split. "I feel like change is always scary," she said, "but that's only because transition for anyone is new and you wonder how things are going to go."

Liev has been a little more tight-lipped about the split, telling CBS, "We're parents together, so we'll be together for the rest of our lives, no matter what. And we're very close. Hopefully that never changes, and I don't think it will."