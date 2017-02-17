Lisa Marie Presley's twin 8-year-old daughters have been taken into protective care by social workers after authorities allegedly found damning photos and videos being stored on a computer owned by Lisa's estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

The Daily Mail published the court documents on Friday, Feb. 17.

"I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach," Lisa said in court papers, filed as part of her ongoing divorce from Michael. She classified that material as "inappropriate photos" and "disturbing video footage and behavior."

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, said in the papers that Beverly Hills Police Department executed a search warrant and found 80 of Lockwood's devices during a raid on her home. She added that Tennessee authorities are also looking into the matter.

TMZ reported on Friday that the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services is conducting an investigation and for now the children will remain in protective custody.

Elvis' daughter said her electronics were never seized.

"I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices," she said in court documents.

The documents also reveal pending allegations of sexual abuse and neglect being leveled against Michael, whom Lisa married in 2006.

In June 2016, Lisa cited "irreconcilable differences" as her reason when filing for divorce from Michael.

At the time, a source told the Daily Mail that Lisa alleged that her husband was "abusive" and feared he "took advantage" of her wealth, which CelebrityNetWorth.com estimates to be about $300 million.

She also worried that her ex is an "unsafe father" and should be subject only to monitored visits with their girls, Finley and Harper.

"The overriding reason for the divorce is the financial abuse, Michael has taken advantage of his wife's wealth in recent years and it put a strain on their marriage," says the source. She has claimed that she is nearly broke and that her fortune is gone.

After she filed for divorce, TMZ reported that her lawyers are conducting a financial audit to "determine where all the money went during their marriage."