Mama June Shannon was apps-olutely not going to her ex-husband's wedding without a date, so she headed to Tinder for a little help.

Us Weekly shared a sneak peek of the upcoming "Mama June: From Not to Hot" episode in which she surprises family members by going on a date.

In the snippet, the slimmed-down June speaks of her quest to find herself a man in the hopes of having a plus one at Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's upcoming nuptials, which occurred in January as the reality show was filming.

"Everybody's on me about getting a date for Sugar Bear's wedding," she says in the episode airing on Friday, Feb. 24. "I finally found one, and everybody's up on my ass. What the hell?"

The sneak peek shows June explains to her family how she's landing dates in the digital age.

She says, "Y'all had the idea at lunch for me to get a hot, 'smexy' guy for Sugar Bear's wedding. And I only got a couple months, so I got to get started now."

June then explains how she met her prospective beau, a man named Jeff, on Tinder.

"Let me tell you, you need to try this," she says to a family member. "You hit yes or no and you just go back and forth and look."

As her precocious daughter Alana (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) asks how she met Jeff, June says, "I mean, you're too young to kind of know about that."

Alana has an idea of how her mom made the digital love connection though.

"Is it the one where you shop for guys, and you swipe left and right?" the youngster asks.

Her concerned mom responds, "How do you know about that?"