Amidst the whirlwind of sex scandals that has built up around Matt Lauer since last week, his wife, Annette Roque, has apparently had enough. Page Six is exclusively reporting that she has left their home and headed back to the Netherlands.

Jennifer Mitchell / Splash News

Roque, a Dutch former model, who has been married to Lauer for 20 years now, was last spotted Wednesday at their home in the Hamptons - the same day Lauer's NBC firing news broke, according to Page Six.

"Annette has taken their two younger kids out of school and is believed to have left the US and gone to her family in her native country [Netherlands]," a Hampton's insider tells Page Six. (Roque's mother is believed to live near Amsterdam).

So far Annette has remained mum about the scandal. They share three children together, Romy 14, Thijs, 11, and their oldest Jack, who is currently attending prep school near Manhattan. At the time, it was not certain as to whether the children have left with their mother or remained home with Lauer.

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

Page Six reports that reps for Lauer have declined repeated requests on the current situation with the marriage, as well as the location of Roque.

Roque filed for divorce from Lauer back in 2006, citing "cruel and inhumane" treatment, adding that he was controlling and demonstrated "extreme anger and hostility" toward her. However the couple reconciled a month later, and the divorce filing was withdrawn.

Another Page Six source claims that the reason the divorce papers were withdrawn was due to a post-nuptial agreement by Lauer, offering up an alleged $5 million to stay married.

WENN

Added the Page Six source, "Matt needed to stay in the marriage to keep his reputation as America's nicest dad. He is in fact a great, and very doting dad to his kids, but he is also a terrible husband."

Thus far a rep for Matt nor his attorney William D. Zabel, have given comment on his wife, or the post-nuptial, as well as Annette's divorce lawyer Nancy Chemtob has declined to give comment.