Don't mess with the mother of the soon-to-be bride. Not long after it was formally announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were engaged, the actress' mom, Doria Ragland, started getting protection from the royal family.

On Nov. 27, media began swarming Doria's Los Angeles home, hoping to get a comment on the engagement. However, rather than being greeted by Doria, reporters were met by a security guard who was seemingly hired by Kensington Palace.

The Blast said the security guard handed out official fliers from Kensington Palace that told reporters that Doria would not be speaking.

"Dear madam/sir, This is a private house and you are asked to respect the privacy and safety of Doria Ragland. The privacy and safety of her neighbors should also be respected," the letter, written on Kensington letterhead, read. "Ms. Ragland has already issued a statement on her happiness following her daughter's engagement. She will not be giving interviews or making statements and as a consequence requests that you do not ask that she does so."

"You are also requested not to photograph her and allow both her and her neighbors to go about their day to day life without interference or harassment," the letter said.

The letter ended by redirecting all questions to Kensington Palace.

Doria and her ex-husband Thomas Markle released an official statement via Kensington Palace on Nov. 27 that read, "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for both parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future."