He'll never forget her.

Richard Young / Rex USA

Mick Jagger took to Instagram to celebrate his late girlfriend L'Wren Scott on April 28 -- the day she would have turned 53.

"Thinking of you on your birthday," he wrote alongside a photo of the model-turned-fashion designer flashing a coy smile as she held a single white rose.

Thinking of you on your birthday. A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

L'Wren was dating the Rolling Stones frontman, 73, when she committed suicide three years ago. They'd been together since 2001.

Her body was discovered inside her New York City apartment on March 17, 2014. She'd hung herself.

Reports later revealed that her fashion label, which was beloved by Hollywood stars, had been deep in debt.

After her death, Mick took to Facebook to grieve. "I'm still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way," he wrote. "We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. I will never forget her."

Mick has paid tribute to L'Wren on social media on her birthday every year since she passed away.

In 2016, he shared a photo of her standing in front of a sunset, captioning it, "Remembering L'Wren on her birthday."

Remembering L'Wren on her birthday A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) on Apr 28, 2016 at 3:13am PDT

Mick posted a photo of his 6-foot-3 love, taken by Jean Pigozzi, on what would have been her birthday in 2014. He gave it the same caption.

Remembering L'Wren on her birthday Photo by Jean Pigozzi A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) on Apr 28, 2015 at 5:24am PDT

The rock star raised eyebrows when he moved on with ballerina Melanie Hamrick in the summer of 2013, just a few months after L'Wren's death. It then emerged that they'd met backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in Japan two weeks before the designer took her own life, though Mick and Melanie reportedly didn't become intimate until June that year after his band performed in Zurich, Switzerland.

Melanie, 29, gave birth to Mick's eighth child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, in December 2016.