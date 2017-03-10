Social media has been set ablaze with suspicion that Miley Cyrus has perhaps secretly married Liam Hemsworth, all thanks to a photo tweeted out by her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

On March 9 the country singer shared a photo of his daughter on a small TV screen. In the pic Miley appears deliciously happy while wearing a white blouse.

"I'm so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus," he captioned the snap.

Fans immediately wondered if the white outfit meant she was married or had gotten married. Billy did nothing to clarify the picture or his words, but, in fact, helped churn the rumor mill. The country singer retweeted followers who asked him about Miley's marital status.

One fan asked, "Did she get married...." and Billy retweeted it to his 1.63 million followers. Another said, "I saw this and automatic thought wedding," and Billy retweeted that fan as well. Yet another wrote, "Did Miley get married?! I NEED ANSWERS," and, yet again, he retweeted it.

Miley and Liam have been dating off and on for several years. In late 2015, they reconciled and rekindled their flame, and Miley began wearing her engagement ring again.

In August 2016, Us Weekly reported that the couple has decided on "a small wedding" on the beach in Liam's native Australia.

In late June, Liam discussed his original decision to ask for the "Wrecking Ball" singer to marry him.

"I don't think that was impulsive," he told News.com.au of his proposal. "That was a well thought-out idea."

A few months prior, Billy was asked about his daughter's relationship.

"Here's what I do know. They're so happy. That's the main thing. Miley and I, we always had this slogan—'If you ain't happy, it ain't working.' Just seeing these—I still call 'em kids—these two kids happy, that's all that matters," he told E!.

"If any of my kids decide that they're gonna have a wedding of any kind, whatever role they want me to play, I'll be there, you know what I mean?" he continued. "They want me to be the butler -- that's fine. Whatever they choose. I might make a good preacher."