MTV star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin was struggling with heart issues just days before his death and doctors feared that he would eventually need a heart transplant, according to a new report.

TMZ claimed on May 10 that the lovable "Rob & Big" star's heart was in "terrible" condition. While he was not yet on the heart transplant list, that was imminent.

In other words, a bad heart led to a lot of broken hearts.

TMZ spoke to the reality TV star's ex-wife Shannon Turley and she said that Chris had been hospitalized for several days in Texas while doctors monitored his heart. Chris had a defibrillator implanted in his chest because of his struggling heart issues.

She told the website that doctors tried to resuscitate "Big Black" for 30 minutes after his heart gave out on May 9.

Chris and Shannon divorced in 2009, but remained close. He was living with his ex-wife as his health was declining. They shared 9-year-old daughter Isis.

After the reality of his death had settled in, Shannon took over Chris' Twitter.

"This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife, I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing," she wrote. "He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him 💔😢."

Big Black's onscreen partner in crime, Rob Dyrdek, took to social media after he received the sad news, as well.

"My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you," he captioned an image of he and his pal together." He later added, "We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly... You will forever be in my heart."

Rob later posted an undated image of Chris holding his infant son, Kodah Dash.

"I am so thankful for this moment... thank you for being an amazing human being and brother."

"I am so thankful for this moment... thank you for being an amazing human being and brother," Rob wrote.