More behind the scenes stories are coming to light about the discord on the "Empire" set, and none of it is flattering toward Nia Long.

There are rumors that she may actually sue the show for, of all things, an improper goodbye, a new report claims

Her rep, however, continues to deny that the actress was anything less than professional and says this is all essentially fake news.

The behind-the-scenes drama comes after a claim that there was such bad blood between "Empire" stars Taraji P. Henson and Nia that they basically can't be in the same room together, despite being in scenes together -- the bitter relationship between the women supposedly stemmed from an incident in which Taraji felt Nia was disrespectful to hair and makeup folks on the show.

A new report posted to TMZ said there were "numerous" incidents that paint Nia in a bad light, but three stand out to the cast and crew.

The website claims the hair and makeup folks actually lodged an official complaint against Nia -- the first and only time that's been done in the history of the show. The hair and makeup people say she was extremely disrespectful, according to the report, which continues to claim that Nia would scold the hair and makeup team when she didn't like her look.

"Empire" has seen many guest appearances from big name stars, and "no complaints were lodged against anyone but Nia," a source told TMZ.

The report goes on to state that Nia is "habitually late," which further angered Taraji and fellow "Empire" star Terrence Howard. At times, she was so late they would supposedly have to send in a stand in for Nia so that they could rehearse.

It's also customary on the set to for the Assistant Director to make it known that it's the guest star's final scene, which is followed by applause and thanks being given. When Nia, who isn't a full-time character on the show, did her last scene, Terrence had a small medical episode, the report says, and Nia never got a proper send off like the other stars.

"As Nia walked out she told someone in production she was going to sue the show because the 'goodbye' was in her contract," TMZ says.

Nia's rep says this is all hogwash and her long history in Hollywood proves it.

"We stand by our comments this morning that Nia has always, and continues to be, a consummate professional on set. In respect to her working relationships with the cast, she came onto this project, in the first place, because of her long-standing friendship and professional relationship with Terrence Howard," the rep said. "We are not aware of any complaint, suit or case against her from anyone involved in the show, and we find the timing of all of these stories to be very suspicious, given that the series returns tonight."