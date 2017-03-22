Drama on the set! According to a new report, there was such bad blood between "Empire" stars Taraji P. Henson and Nia Long that they basically can't be in the same room together, despite being in scenes together.

According to TMZ, the discord was so bad that producers almost had to shoot the scenes they were in together separately.

The celebrity website said the whole thing started in the makeup room. Supposedly, Nia was mean to the behind-the-scenes people in hair, makeup and wardorbe, and Taraji was having none of it.

"It got to the point they stopped speaking to each other when they were on set," TMZ said, adding that it was so difficult for them to film scenes together that producers were figuring out how to shoot their shared scenes separately.

Nia's people categorically denied the story.

"This story is complete nonsense. Throughout her long, established career, Nia has been nothing but a consummate professional treating all members of productions with respect," her rep said. "This is nothing but another complete fabrication about a series that has been plagued by constant rumors of drama and misconduct."

Taraji, of course, is a main character in "Empire," so her status for the next season of the Fox show is solidified. Nia's character was more of a recurring role, and TMZ says it's highly unlikely she will be asked to return.