There's no dancing around it! Vanessa Grimaldi is having a hard time with her fiance Nick Viall's current life, and it's taking a toll on their relationship.

Sources told Us Weekly that Vanessa, who captured Nick's heart season 21 of "The Bachelor," is "having a hard time" with her man's stint on "Dancing With the Stars."

"Nick rehearses a lot," the source said. "They fight about it."

Vanessa reportedly relocated from Canada to Los Angeles to be close to Nick. The two got engaged at the end of "The Bachelor" when Nick chose Vanessa from a crop of 30 women. While on the show, Nick was certainly the star, but Vanessa got her fair share of screen time, as well.

Us's source implied that Vanessa is also feeling a hint of jealously regarding Nick's new "DWTS" gig.

"Vanessa's not used to the attention being mostly on Nick," the source said. "It's taking a toll."

Many "Bachelor" fans thought they saw a chink in the "Bachelor" armor at the "After The Final Rose" special on ABC, which aired right after the finale. Fans noted that that two seemed distant.

On March 27, Us caught up with Nick and asked if wedding planning had begun for the duo.

"No, no," he said. "Like Vanessa and I have said, it's too early for us right now. We're still just doing a lot of new things together."

"She's living with me, but obviously we're still working through the visa stuff," he said, alluding to the fact that she's Canadian, "so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point. While we're in L.A., we're living together."