Paris Jackson's big year just got bigger... and it's still January!

Michael Jackson's daughter will be featured in Lee Daniels' "Star," a spin-off of Fox's hit "Empire," TMZ reports.

It will be Paris' first acting gig, something she has said she wants to do (the website said she's been taking acting classes for years).

What exactly her role will be or how prominent it will be isn't known, but the 18-year-old is already filming in Atlanta.

In mid April, Lee posted an image of he and Paris to Instagram.

#whenpariscomestoyou ❤️ ...talking talking talking A photo posted by Lee Daniels (@theoriginalbigdaddy) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

"#whenpariscomestoyou ❤️ ...talking talking talking," he captioned the snap.

So far, 2017 has been a banner year for the teen. On Jan. 18, she was in Paris (France) after she was booked for a major modeling gig with Chanel. The daughter of the pop legend stunned, and images of her below the Eiffel Tower appeared in media outlets all over the world.

A week after that, she sat down with Rolling Stone for a cover story, coming clean about her sometimes tragic life.

In the chat, Paris admits to attempting suicide multiple times when she was 15 years old.

"It was just once that it became public," she said. "It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore."

She also claimed she was sexually assaulted by a "complete stranger" when she was 14 years old.

"I don't wanna give too many details," she says. "But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn't tell anybody."

Modeling, she says, helps with her self-esteem.

"Plenty of people think I'm ugly, and plenty of people don't," she told Rolling Stone. "But there's a moment when I'm modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer's telling me -- and I feel pretty. And in that sense, it's selfish."

The year may very well belong to Paris.