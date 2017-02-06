Pink hasn't lost any weight since having her baby 6 weeks ago
For the first time since giving birth to her son Jameson, Pink hit the gym on Monday, Feb. 6 to start working off that baby weight.
She's yet to shed any pregnancy pounds since the birth, she said.
"Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this @msjeanettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal! 😂😂😂😂," the singer wrote alongside a selfie with her trainer.
Jeanette Jenkins, her trainer, shared the same image, writing, "Post pregnancy #workout with my lovebug @pink and the journey begins!"
Pink and her husband Carey Hart welcomed their son on Dec. 26. She shared a photo of her cradling her newborn just after she had Jameson.
She shared other images of her husband holding the baby, as well as their 5-year-old daughter Willow holding the baby.
"Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades," she captioned the adorable photo of Willow and Jameson.
Willow seems to be relishing in her role as the older sibling. In fact, Pink threw her a "a big sister party" in mid-January.
"Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty," Pink said.
Both Pink and Carey often shared images of their kids, usually gushing about them. Just after Jameson was born, Carey posted an adorable side by side image of Willow and and the baby.
"The kids are all snugged up on a stormy Friday afternoon," he wrote. "Not gonna lie, saying that @pink and I have "kids" makes me a lil nervous and very grown up. And I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. #MyWifeDidGood #SheCooked2GoodOnes."
