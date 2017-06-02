Carey Mulligan about to be a mom again, a new report claims, which is based off of new photos.

E! News hinted on June 2 that the actress is pregnant with her second child after photos showed her with what appeared to be a baby bump.

Carey was seen leaving dinner at Sexy Fish restaurant in London on June 1 with her husband, Marcus Mumford -- a rare sighting of the couple, as they are fiercely private and not often photographed together.

Richard Young / Rex USA

Carey and her Marcus, the frontman for Mumford & Sons, already have one a daughter, 1-year-old Evelyn Grace Mumford. The couple married on a farm in London in 2012.

GG / FameFlynet Pictures / Fame Flynet

The "Suffragette" actress rarely speaks of their relationship and told Vogue in 2015, "Marcus is the only thing that's mine that I can keep totally away, so I try to."

In 2015, while pregnant with her first child, she tried to conceal her stomach at the Tony Awards. She never made a formal announcement that she welcomed her first child, but essentially confirmed it when she walked a red carpet in October of that same year without a baby bump.

In other words, don't expect a formal announcement anytime soon... or ever.