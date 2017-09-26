Prince George may be royalty, but, like just about every other 4-year-old, he thinks school is a royal pain.

The adorable toddler began attending Thomas's Battersea school less than three weeks ago, but he's already over it, George's dad, Prince William, told a fellow parent.

"He told me he'd just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn't want to go," Louise Smith told the Daily Mail, "sounds a bit like mine, really."

The royal tot seemed content when his dad walked him to the school on the first day Sept. 7. Since enrolling at the primary school, reports have surfaced that detail the philosophy of the school, which discourages kids from having best friends.

"There's a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited, you don't give out the invites in class,'' British talk show host Jane Moore told the "Loose Women" show on Sept. 8. "There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that's the ethos of the school. They don't encourage you to have best friends."

The school costs just under $24,000 a year and has class sizes of about 20 students.

"It's a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it's a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing,'' Jane said. "It's a school that really expects parental involvement. The parents are very heavily involved in the school so [Will and Kate] will be as well."

It seems, though, that George doesn't want to be "heavily involved" or even remotely involved.