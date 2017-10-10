A new report on The Blast reveals that Emma Roberts is to blame for Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's split.

Getty Images

After nearly 10 years together, Rachel reportedly found text messages between Hayden and Emma — who are co-stars in an upcoming movie called "Little Italy" — that she believed to be inappropriate. She ended things with the father of her daughter, Briar Rose, 3, shortly after finding them.

To make things more awkward, Rachel ran into Emma just days after she parted ways from her longtime love (but before the news broke) at Refinery29's Third Annual 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art on Sept. 7 in Brooklyn.

Rachel was reportedly mortified when she saw Emma at the event and avoided her. Fortunately for the former "O.C." actress, the news was not out yet, so the two not interacting was not at all noticeable.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

While it seems Rachel wants nothing to do with Emma, she isn't avoiding her ex. The two were photographed handing Briar off to one another on Sunday, Oct. 8, outside of a Los Angeles hotel.

The last few weeks have not been kind to the 36-year-old. On Friday, Oct. 6, Rachel returned to her home in the Pasadena area of Los Angeles where she found that her home had been ransacked by burglars in the four hours she had been away from her house. TMZ reported that between $40,000 and $50,000 worth of property was stolen from her home.

This was the second time she's been robbed, as in 2009 she was targeted by the "Bling Ring," who stole $350,000 worth of valuables from her.