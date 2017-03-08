Are Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman feuding? That’s the claim in one of this week's new tabloids. Gossip Cop has the truth!

According to Star, Witherspoon is upset that her "Big Little Lies" co-star is more interested in promoting her Oscar-nominated film, Lion, than their HBO series. A so-called "source" tells the magazine, "Reese is furious that Nicole hasn't done more to support "Big Little Lies." All she's talked about in interviews is Lion." The outlet's dubious insider adds, "Had Reese known that Nicole would put the show so far on the back burner, she would have cast some random unknown to play Celeste."

But what the outlet fails to mention is that Kidman is one of the executive producers of "Big Little Lies," alongside Witherspoon, and clearly has a vested interest in the show's success. Both actresses also recently appeared together on "Good Morning America" to promote the series. Regardless, Gossip Cop still checked in with a reliable source close to Witherspoon, who exclusively assures us the co-stars get along well, and tabloid's story is "completely made-up."

Of course, we're not surprised by the publication's inaccurate report. Gossip Cop previously busted Star for its false cover story alleging Witherspoon was getting a "$135 million divorce" from husband Jim Toth. Obviously, there was no truth to that claim, and the same goes for this latest one about a supposed rift between her and Kidman.