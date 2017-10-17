In a new interview, Rihanna is opening up about what kind of body type she has and it's more complicated than a simple "pear shaped" or "boyish."

"I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type," the superstar singer told New York Magazine's The Cut. "One day I can literally fit into something that is body con, and then the next day - the next week - I need something oversized."

The 29-year-old instantly became relatable, explaining that sometimes she needs "a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part."

The Fenty Beauty creator believes the way she approaches fashion is the way it should be, since it's "an individual thing."

"And then, if you take it further, it's like: 'What week are you having?' You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are you we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized," she explained.

For Rihanna, one way she approaches the individuality of fashion is by playing with shapes and sizes in her outfits.

"I love to play with silhouettes as well, but I think it's important to make sure that you wear the thing that works for your body the best, and that's flattering,"

The "Work" singer applies these tenets to her Fenty x Puma collection, explaining to W Magazine, "I want to make things for all body types. That was very intentional when I first started, even back with River Island. With [Fenty x Puma], I have so much freedom. I want everybody in my crew to have something. You don't just design for yourself. You use your taste as the muse of everything. I like to play around with silhouettes. Trust me, I could always use a good fat day outfit. I like to be comfortable."