Once again, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have split, according to a new report in Us Weekly.

The claim comes after recent stories circulated that she was seen out with another man.

"Rob thinks it's the right decision," a source told Us. "Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won't end well."

A second source told Us that the duo has not been on the same page since their initial split just before Christmas when she cleared out their house and left with their 3-month-old daughter Dream.

"[It's the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn't like or support her, and his insecurities," Us' source said.

Rob has not posted about his baby mama on Instagram since late January. She hasn't shared an image of him since early February. On Friday, Feb. 10, Chyna was also spotted having dinner with a man named Jamel Davenport in West Hollywood, although sources told the mag that that relationship is not romantic.

On Dec. 17, 2016, Rob announced on social media that Chyna had left him and cleared out the entire house. Many were quick to wonder if this was legit or some sort of publicity stunt to perhaps bring more attention to their reality show, "Rob & Chyna" (which, by the way, still has the green light for a second season).

Likely knowing this, Rob said on Snapchat, "This wasn't fake or some publicity stunt. Trust me. My one month old beautiful baby girl got taken from me along with my wife who left me."

The alleged split occurred after Chyna said her Instagram account was hacked, purportedly showing candid and damning conversations about Rob -- in one of which chats she used the words "fat," "lazy" and "insecure" when referring to her fiance. In the messages, she also laid out a plan to leave Rob a year after marrying him and taking the Kardashian name.

The duo reconciled just before Christmas.