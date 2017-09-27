While Blac Chyna plans to sue Rob Kardashian and his family for damaging her "brand," Rob is now turning the tables on his ex and has filed a lawsuit against her, alleging abuse and vandalism during a drunken rampage.

This is just the latest development in the ongoing bitter split between the "Rob & Chyna" stars.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

In the lawsuit, which was reported by The Blast on Sept. 27, Rob claims that on Dec. 14, 2016, Chyna lunged towards him with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle him with the cord, injuring his neck. He claims he was able to get away from her, but she chased after him and repeatedly struck him in the head and face, he says in court documents.

Afterward, he alleges that his baby mama trashed the house that they were renting from Kylie Jenner. Chyna, he says, damaged a television, broke a door, damaged the walls and destroyed cell phones.

Rob even says that he tried to get into his car and to escape, but Chyna threw a chair at his car and also used a metal rod to injure him.

WENN/Reflector

Kylie is also involved in the lawsuit since it was her home. She estimates the damages at around $100,000.

The Blast reports that Rob didn't make the incident public because he still loved Chyna at the time. "He didn't want to see the mother of his child arrested and have cops show up at their home and make a huge scene," the report said.

Further, the lawsuit takes digs at Chyna, saying she's essentially accomplished nothing in the entertainment industry and accuses her of being money hungry.

In the suit, Rob and Kylie are accusing Chyna of assault, battery and vandalism. They are seeking unspecified damages.

The lawsuit comes after a report that Chyna plans to sue Rob and his famous family for damaging her brand and getting her reality show, "Rob & Chyna," canceled.