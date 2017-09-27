The war between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family continues to rage on, and now she's on the verge of filing a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the brood, alleging they damaged her brand.

The Blast reported that Chyna's gripes are twofold. First, she believes that she suffered "significant damages" after Rob posted nude photos of her online earlier this year during a meltdown. Second, she thinks that those images and Kardashian family influence got her reality TV show, "Rob & Chyna," canceled after just one season.

Splash News

The Kardashian family is ready to counter her claims. According to the report, they think that Chyna's arguments are pretty baseless, and they'll claim that there is a plethora of naked images of her on the Internet that she, herself, shared. Because of that, the naked shots that Rob posted, while tasteless, are hardly causing her financial damages, they say.

Further, the family believes that she's 50 percent responsible for the cancelation of the reality show. The Blast reported that the producers wanted a second season, but they quickly realized that simply couldn't happen because Rob and Chyna "were at war and couldn't even be in the same room together." The tension made it "impossible to get anything done."

Chyna's lawsuit could be filed very soon, the report states.

@blacchyna / Instagram

Both Rob and Chyna are quickly learning about the court system due to their feud. On Sept. 15, TMZ reported that the former couple had reached a custody agreement in regards to their daughter, Dream.

A day after that, TMZ reported that Chyna was still going forward with her revenge porn case against her ex, stemming from his July meltdown in which he posted nude pictures on her on his social media pages.

MHD, PacificCoastNews

Chyna is reportedly looking for at least $1 million from Rob, claiming that she lost out on several weight-loss endorsement deals because of his pictures. At time time, Chyna was claiming that she lost her baby weight naturally, but Rob made it clear that that wasn't the case.

"Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone," he wrote alongside a video of Chyna in a hospital bed. He then said that he paid $100,000 for a surgical procedure to fast track her recovery time.

Shortly afterward, she was granted a restraining order against Rob.