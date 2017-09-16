Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have settled their custody battle for their daughter, Dream, but Rob is dreaming if he thinks their days in the courtroom are over.

TMZ reported that Chyna is still going forward with her revenge porn case against her ex, stemming from his July meltdown in which he posted nude pictures on her on his social media pages.

Chyna is looking for at least $1 million from Rob, claiming that she lost out on several weight-loss endorsement deals because of his pictures. At time time, Chyna was claiming that she lost her baby weight naturally, but Rob made it clear that that wasn't he case.

"Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone," he wrote alongside a video of Chyna in a hospital bed. He then said that he paid $100,000 for a surgical procedure to fast track her recovery time.

He also accused her of being a drug abuser, while she accused him of being physically abusive.

Shortly afterward, she was granted a restraining order against Rob.

This past week, things temporarily calmed down between them. On Sept. 12, TMZ reported that both sides weren't that far apart on division of custody, but had some things to figure out in terms of child support. On Sept. 15, the website said the agreement was in place.

Under terms of the deal, Rob gets Dream a little more than 50 percent of the time. He will now also pay her $20,000 a month in child support, most of which Rob thinks will go to nannies. Rob also agreed to pay her legal fees. In return, she agreed to drop her domestic violence allegations.

That wasn't the only time the former duo made news either. On Sept. 11, there were reports that Children and Family Services officials were concerned about Dream's well being based on the claims of dugs use and physical abuse. TMZ said DCFS went to the L.A. County Dependency Court to ask a judge to determine if the baby girl is safe. Us Weekly, though, said that that's not true and there isn't an investigation and says there never was.