On May 30, Rob Kardashian posted a few images to Instagram to honor his baby mama Blac Chyna, even calling her "the woman I love." One day later, though, a report surfaced indicated that he is dating reality TV star Mehgan James.

On May 31, In Touch quoted a source who said, "Rob's been seeing Mehgan James for almost three months, and most of the Kardashians are very upset about it because Mehgan is known for being out of control and volatile."

The insider added, "The Kardashians want Rob to find a woman who is kind and calm."

Mehgan, 26, has appeared on several reality shows, including "Bad Girls Club" in 2012 and "Basketball Wives LA" in 2015.

The report says that Mehgan has met his sister Khloe Kardashian, "but the rest of the Kardashians are refusing to meet her."

The source added, "Mehgan is trouble, and that's the last thing Rob needs in his life right now."

Us Weekly backed up the report that Rob and Mehgan are together.

"It's fairly new," a source told Us. "She's matured and will be a good fixture in Rob's life should this continue."

Mehgan has previously dated former NBA player Kedrick Brown. After that, she switched sports and dated Los Angeles Rams Cornerback Kayvon Webster.

The timing of the news is odd. On May 30, Rob shared an image of a youthful Chyna, captioning it, "Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahaha I LOVE YOU !!!! @blacchyna."

He then posted another image of Chyna. "On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna."

Rob later deleted both images of his ex.