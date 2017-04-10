It was a year ago that country singer Joey Feek tragically passed away. Her husband, Rory Feek, is making sure she leaves a lasting memory with her music.

He has released her debut solo album, titled "If Not for You."

Joey recorded the songs in 2005 but most of them were never released.

"When this album was recorded in 2005, Joey and I were still newlyweds, or at least we felt like we were," Rory said in a press release. "Though we had hopes for the record at the time, it wasn't meant to be, and so this collection of music sat quietly on a shelf for the last 10 years or so, waiting for the right time to come along, when maybe somehow, someone would care. A time like now."

He added, "It is one of the great joys of my life to dust these songs off and bring life to them again. Not just the songs, but also the stories and the life of the special woman that these songs represent."

The album is available online via iTunes, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Cracker Barrel and Gaither.

Joey, one half of country duo Joey + Rory, died on March 4, 2016 after a battle with stage IV cervical cancer. Her fight for life was often documented on Rory's blog, This Life I Live.

"My wife's greatest dream came true today," Rory wrote last year while announcing her passing. "She is in Heaven. The cancer is gone. The pain has ceased. And all her tears are dry."

Her death, however tragic, was somewhat expected after it was announced in October 2015 that the country music star would no longer seek treatment for her terminal disease and would live out her final days in hospice care at home.

"Joey is at peace with where she is and where she's going," he wrote on his blog. "So am I."

Since her death, Rory has continued to honor his wife's memory and he's also been busy raising their daughter. On March 2 on his blog, he even shared an adorable photo of Indiana sitting at a grand piano, her birthday gift.

"What do you get a child for their birthday who has everything? Everything that is... except a mama," he wrote. "I got her a piano."