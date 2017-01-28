It's a girl for Saffron Burrows!

The "Mozart in the Jungle" star welcomed daughter Daisy Alice Winnie Balian-Burrows on Jan. 23, E! News reports.

Appropriately, the 44-year-old model-actress debuted her baby bump at the New York City premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby" in September 2016.

She looked ready to pop on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8.

It's the second child for Saffron and her wife, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" writer Alison Balian.

The duo secretly tied the knot in 2013, around the time that the "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" alum gave birth to their son.

The "Boston Legal" actress rarely addresses her personal life, but opened up about tying the knot and becoming a mother during an interview with The Guardian in late 2014.

"I chose to speak to you because I don't want to lie by omission and I want to be very straightforward about my life," she said. "I don't want to hesitate and feel hindered by something I haven't said. Also, I'm really proud of my family and who they are, these two individuals beside me. That's certainly my proudest achievement. And for my boy, I want to be honest with him because he deserves it -- but also proud."

"And I want us to live a very honest life with each other," she continued. "I think for a while I was just avoiding conversations, in order to not be labeled in some way that I felt was limiting and not actually true to who I am."

Congrats, Saffron!