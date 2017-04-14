Sam Hunt will add some new lyrics to his repertoire this weekend: "I do."

According to TMZ, the country singer will tie the knot on April 15 with his fiance Hannah Lee Fowler in Cedartown, Georgia, his hometown.

Sorry, ladies.

The wedding is expected to be a very small affair with only close friends and family attending. It seems that they'll be the only ones who will see images from the wedding -- Sam is not planning to sell any of the images to magazines or entertainment-based TV shows.

The celebrity website said renowned Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina is designing Hannah's dress, the bridesmaid dresses and the men's wardrobe. Olia recently designed Sam's outfit for the Academy of Country Music awards.

Sam is somewhat private about his personal life, but he gave everyone a peek into his relationship at the ACM Awards on April 2 when he sat down next to Hannah and serenaded her while singing "Body Like a Back Road," a song that was written about her. Hannah seemed delightfully embarrassed.

During the performance, Sam wore a wedding ring, leading many to wonder if they had secretly gotten married before then.

"I put it on to try it on and decided it felt too good and I didn't want to take it off. It's only a few weeks left before we do get married," he told CBS before the show. "[The wedding will be] low-key, low maintenance. We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don't like celebrating ourselves too much. If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other. I am excited about doing that."