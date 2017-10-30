The rumor mill is churning when it comes to "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland's love life today, and there is speculation that she's dating a former "Bachelorette" hopeful.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of the "The Bachelorette," sported coordinating Halloween costumes over the weekend, much like couples usually do. Sarah and Wells sported impressive "Stranger Things" costumes as they headed to a party.

The duo actually flipped the script, though, with Wells going as Eleven and Sarah dressing as Dustin Henderson.

"#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween," she captioned an image of them on Instagram.

The coordinated costume has many fans wondering if there is something going on romantically between the sitcom star and the reality star.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

According to E!, one listener noted on her Instagram comments, "omg did you listen to his podcast he was saying he's dating a girl who lives in LA so he goes there a lot....this is amazing."

Another wrote, "Wait. Just stop it. If you and @wellsadams start dating and adopt a puppy together I'm officially done. @sarahhyland."

A source hinted to People magazine that there may be something to the rumors. "They've been friends for a while and now they've been hanging out and spending more time together," the source said. "They're flirty."