Baking, er, breaking into the food world was almost as tough as breaking into Hollywood for Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star cofounded Foodstirs in 2014, a company that creates DIY baking kits and organic baking mixes. But owning a company wasn't good enough. She had to actually prove herself in the kitchen.

"I was a novelty act," she told Page Six. "People think it was easier to get in the door, sure, but they just wanted to see how Buffy bakes, you know?"

She added, "It's a novelty to have me in the office, but you have to prove that much more to take yourself seriously."

By starting Foodstirs, Sarah said it "showed my daughter that I didn't give up and that we could have this idea and we could create a product."

Sarah shares two children, Charlotte, who turns 8 next week, and Rocky, who turns 6 next week, with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Today is an important day #kidsinthekitchen In my household cooking is family time, time to #unplug and connect. I treasure these moments #foodstirs #foodcrafting A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Sep 13, 2015 at 7:35am PDT

Her children, she says, actually have ideas that her company uses.

"They have ideas. We'll use them as a think tank," she said. "It's great to know what I think I would like as a treat, but what do kids want?"