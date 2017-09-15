Sarah Michelle Gellar overcame stigma that she was a 'novelty act' in the kitchen
Baking, er, breaking into the food world was almost as tough as breaking into Hollywood for Sarah Michelle Gellar.
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star cofounded Foodstirs in 2014, a company that creates DIY baking kits and organic baking mixes. But owning a company wasn't good enough. She had to actually prove herself in the kitchen.
"I was a novelty act," she told Page Six. "People think it was easier to get in the door, sure, but they just wanted to see how Buffy bakes, you know?"
She added, "It's a novelty to have me in the office, but you have to prove that much more to take yourself seriously."
By starting Foodstirs, Sarah said it "showed my daughter that I didn't give up and that we could have this idea and we could create a product."
Sarah shares two children, Charlotte, who turns 8 next week, and Rocky, who turns 6 next week, with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.
Her children, she says, actually have ideas that her company uses.
"They have ideas. We'll use them as a think tank," she said. "It's great to know what I think I would like as a treat, but what do kids want?"
